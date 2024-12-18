Five Unusual Christmas Traditions From Around the World

As the Festive Season begins, countries from around the world are starting to celebrate Christmas with their own unique traditions. Europa Trust Company Ltd reports on delightful and sometimes quirky Christmas customs from around the world.

1. Japan

For many Japanese, traditional Christmas dinner means gathering around a table and eating a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. This unique tradition started in 1970 when the manager of Japan’s first KFC promoted fried chicken as a traditional American Christmas feast. The “tradition” is so popular orders for KFC buckets are placed as early as November with large queues outside KFC restaurants on Christmas day.

2. Venezuela

In the week leading up to Christmas, Venezuelans attend daily church services called Misa de Aguinaldo (Early Morning Mass). In the capital, Caracas, it is customary to travel to the church services on roller skates. It is unclear how and when the tradition started but many roads in the capital are closed to provide Christmas worshippers with a safe passage.

3. Norway

According to Norwegian folklore, Christmas coincides with the arrival of witches. It is believed witches steal broomsticks, ride across the country and descend on houses to frighten humans. At Christmas time, to ensure peace, Norwegians hide their mops and brooms to prevent the witches from being able to travel across the country

4. Portugal

During the traditional Christmas feast (Consoada,) in Portugal, families often set extra places at table to honour deceased relatives. This heartfelt custom is believed to bring blessings and good fortune to the household in the coming year.

5. Germany

During the Festive Season, German children leave a boot or a shoe outside their bedroom door. This tradition is a charming blend of reward and caution. If children have been good, they will find their shoes filled with sweets, if not, they will find a tree branch instead.

****************************** ****************************** *********

We wish all our clients and friends a wonderful festive season!

Please note that our offices will be closed from 13h00 on

24 December 2024 and will re-open at 09h00 on 06 January 2025

****************************** ****************************** *********

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Limited is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 39 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

If you are thinking of changing your company management, Contact us today to find out how we can help you.