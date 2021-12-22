As the festive holiday season begins, countries around the world begin to celebrate Christmas. Europa Trust Company Limited presents five fun festive facts about Christmas that you can tell your family and friends.

1) The Largest Christmas Gift in the World

One of the elements of Christmas and the festive season is the giving of gifts. The Largest Christmas Gift ever given in the world was the Statue of Liberty. The 93-meter (305 ft) copper statue was a gift from the people of France to the people of America in 1886. The Christmas gift was so large it had to be shipped to America in sections and constructed onsite.

2) The Smallest Christmas Card in the World

In 2010, nanotechnologists at the University of Glasgow created the world’s smallest Christmas card. The card is 15 microns (0.015 millimetres) wide. To put that into perspective, a human hair is between 50 to 80 microns (0.05 to 0.08 mm) wide. As impressive as the accomplishment is creating the world’s smallest Christmas card, one would require an electron microscope to read it.

3) The Most Expensive Christmas Tree in the World

Christmas trees come in a variety of sizes and materials. From real trees to artificial trees, there are trees for every pocket. The world’s most expensive Christmas tree stands in a Hotel near Marbella, Spain. It is festooned with pink, red, white, and black diamonds, as well as jewellery from Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel. The Christmas tree is valued at £11.3 Million ($15 Million).

4) The Most Recorded Christmas Song in the World

Everyone loves Christmas songs at the festive season. The most recorded Christmas song in history is Silent Night. There are almost 750 different recorded versions of the song from different artists. The song was originally written by an Austrian primary school teacher and was first performed in 1818.

5) The Most Popular Toy Set in the World

Recent research found that Lego is the most popular Christmas gift in the world with almost 28 Lego sets sold every second during the Christmas season. This equates to 80 Lego bricks for every person on earth.

Because it is Christmas, we threw in one more fun fact just for you!

The First Song played out of this World

On December 16, 1965, the crew of NASA’s Gemini 6 space flight got into the Christmas spirit and made history when they played “Jingle Bells”. It was the first song ever played in space and out of this world.

Whatever your Christmas traditions are and wherever you are this festive season, the Europa Team wishes you and your family a very happy festive season.