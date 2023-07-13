Financial Rock – The Gibraltar Budget 2023

Gibraltar maintains a status as a safe and stable global financial centre. We highlight some of the Government of Gibraltar’s budget measures for 2023/2024 announced this week.

On the 11 July 2023, during a budget session of Parliament, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar announced its budget measures for the year 2023/24. The Chief Minister, the Honourable Fabian Picardo QC, delivered the address describing Gibraltar as a ‘financial rock’, standing steadfast against economic adversity and emerging stronger.

He continued his address stating that the Gross Domestic Product forecast for Gibraltar for 2022/2023 is a growth of 7.5% He continued that Gibraltar has reduced its deficit in less time than the rest of the world and is predicting a modest surplus for the next financial year.

Gibraltar’s economy is dominated by four main sectors: tourism, financial services, remote gambling and shipping and yachting. The Chief Minister described the economy as diversified, stable, and continuing to be strong, with tourism alone estimated to have grown by 63.1%.

The Gibraltar public debt/GDP ratio fell to a lower rate than that of the UK and most other European countries. Gibraltar’s unemployment levels have continued to decrease, the Gibraltar Minimum Wage is to increase by 50 Pence to £8.60 per hour and the maximum effective (overall) tax rate for such taxpayers is reduced from 27% to 26%.

Gibraltar continues its status as a safe and stable global financial centre, and it is easy to see why many people want to incorporate Gibraltar companies. Gibraltar is an excellent jurisdiction for company incorporations. It enjoys easy access to the EU, UK and other international markets. A Gibraltar company may be used for trading, consultancy, or other services, investment holding, asset holding, or tax planning. Gibraltar companies can even be used to register a marine vessel under the Red Ensign Flag.

A full list of advantages of a Gibraltar company and advantages of doing business in Gibraltar can be found on our website link here.

