Feeling Adventurous This Summer?

Why not combine your trip to Sunborn Gibraltar with one of numerous exciting outdoor and indoor (in ‘Rock’) activities? Did you know about the caving tour to ‘Lower St Michaels Cave’ which takes you to a lake of crystal clear water deep under the actual cave?

Have you heard about the numerous shipwrecks around Gibraltar?

A thrilling excursion for professional divers as well as guests who like to learn diving.

Dive into a little adventure, book now & save with one of Sunborn’s great offers!

BOOK NOW