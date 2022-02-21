EY recognised as leader for environmental, social and governance services and sustainability consulting services by research and advisory firm

In its latest report, ‘Green Quadrant: ESG and Sustainability Consulting 2022′, Verdantix, an independent research firm, says EY is a leader for environmental, social and governance services (ESG) and sustainability consulting services. EY services were particularly recommended to corporate bodies seeking a consultancy organisation to manage multiple types of ESG and sustainability engagements, and multinational organisations wishing to develop and meet ESG targets.

The report highlights a long history of engagement with the C-suite on ESG and sustainability initiatives across the EY organisation, and the ability to offer strategic advice across a broad range of areas. EY teams are also noted for their client work to construct actionable ESG strategies and helping ensure that targets are successfully achieved.

Commenting on the report’s recognition, Dale Cruz, Partner EY, said: ‘Solutions are both mindful of the need to stay focused on value-led sustainability whilst also helping businesses secure the opportunities available that relate to the decarbonisation drive. We know that these elements can, and should, work together for effective and profitable outcomes’.

Verdantix evaluated 15 providers of ESG consulting services and recognized the EY organisation as a leader for ESG and sustainability program strategy, climate change strategy and risk and governance performance management.

A significant driver of the EY organisation’s effort on ESG is the Climate Change and Sustainability Services team, established more than 20 years ago. It is a global, multi-disciplinary team that works across EY service lines, helping businesses understand and respond to the risks and opportunities of climate change, and keeping pace with rapidly changing requirements in relation to sustainability – including measurement and nonfinancial reporting.

A full copy of the report can be found – Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Consulting 2022 (pdf)