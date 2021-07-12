EY promotes a new Associate Partner

EY has promoted Faith Howe to Associate Partner with effect from 1 July 2021. This represents a further strengthening of the current team that also consolidates services in key areas of client focus.

Faith Howe trained and qualified in EY Philippines as a Certified Public Accountant relocating to Gibraltar in 2007. Here she built a solid experience in audit and assurance, primarily specialising in the Wealth and Asset Management and Banking and Capital Markets sectors. She has over 15 years’ experience in audit and assurance with a diverse portfolio exposure which includes financial services entities such as the Gibraltar licensed Experienced Investor Funds (EIFs); offshore funds (Cayman and BVI); MiFID licensed entities; private investment companies; global holding companies; family offices; banks and e-money licensed entities and various other non-financial services entities.

Angelique Linares, Managing Partner at EY, said: ‘This is a significant appointment for us. Faith is already a key member of our team within EY Gibraltar as the Deputy Talent Leader and member of the Audit Quality Committee and her promotion recognises her considerable contribution to EY and our clients. The past 18 months have been very challenging for us as a firm but also for our clients. Being able to develop the best talent within EY, whilst also bringing in the next generation of colleagues, represents our commitment to continue delivering for our clients in line with our core values’.

Commenting on her promotion Faith said: ‘My role with EY has encouraged me to develop professionally but also experience the wider community of Financial Services. I have been an active member of the Executive Committee of the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association and the Gibraltar Society of Accountants. A particular area of interest for me has been the opportunity to deliver external seminars to industry participants covering various topics from technical accounting standards to best practices in financial services topics. I look forward to this next stage in my career’.