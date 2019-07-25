EY announces new Partner in Gibraltar office

EY is happy to announce a new Partner from the Gibraltar practice. Effective 1 July 2019, Dale Cruz has become the first internally promoted partner from Gibraltar. He will be joining 272 other partners promoted across the EMEIA region and will be attending the New Partner’s conference in San Diego later this year along with 732 other partners promoted globally.

Marcel van Loo, EY’s EMEIA FSO Regional Managing Partner, said: ‘The spirit of partnership at EY is founded on creating a legacy and building a better working world. It is with huge delight therefore that we can announce our first internally promoted partner in our Gibraltar Financial Services practice. It is not only a testament to Dale as an individual and the value he brings to our people and our business, but it is also a demonstration of the potential we see in the Gibraltar business for continued growth.’

Commenting on his appointment Dale said: ‘The last few months have been tough but it has been a great experience. I am the first to have undergone the full EY admission process which over the last few months has involved numerous interviews in London and Paris culminating in a panel presentation to the EMEIA FSO Leadership team in London. I want to thank everyone that has helped me on this journey and I look forward joining my fellow Gibraltar partners in leading the Gibraltar practice into the future.”

After graduating from the University of Kent at Canterbury, Dale went on to train as a Chartered Accountant in London, qualifying in 2003. He then returned to Gibraltar and joined KPMG which merged with Baker Tilly in 2004. In 2012, Dale was appointed as a director of Baker Tilly and in September 2013 he was part of the team that joined EY.

At EY Dale has worked predominantly in financial services, specialising in the insurance industry and, together with Managing Partner Angelique Linares, he co-leads the provision of services within Gibraltar to a large portfolio of insurance clients.

He is an active member of the Gibraltar Society of Accountants where he is currently a member of the audit faculty and is a former secretary and treasurer. Dale currently chairs the technical committee of the Gibraltar Insurance Association.

Welcoming Dale to the Gibraltar partnership team, Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, said:

‘This is an important appointment for us given Dale’s proven, specialist skills. It recognises his achievements and also underlines the global EY commitment to our team here. In addition, his championing of areas such as diversity and inclusiveness and support for future leaders through Young Enterprise; Duke of Edinburgh Award and the CYE-CYL initiative furthers our objective to building a better working world.’