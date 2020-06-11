Employers – new P8 Form and extension of P8 filing date

HM Government of Gibraltar today announced that:
► The previously-issued P8 “Income Declaration Form” for employers should not be used, as it does not cater for the BEAT-COVID-19 scheme introduced to assist employers in the wake of the pandemic. Any filing made using the old P8 form will be rejected.
► A new electronic P8 form will be made available via the Income Tax Office’s website – https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/
income-tax-office/employers- and-trusts/employers (at the time of writing it is not yet available)
► Additional guidance notes are to be made available
► A service to upload completed forms directly and securely through an online platform available will be made available via the following link – https://tax.egov.gi/
► The submission deadline for employers for P8, P10 and P12 forms will be deferred from the usual 31st July until 31st August 2020. This deferral only applies to the forms for tax year 2019/20.
► It was also announced that all payments of PAYE and Social Insurance for tax year 2020/21 should be made using the online facility at https://tax.egov.gi/
The announcement can be seen in full here