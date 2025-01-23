Easyjet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar to start from June

Birmingham to Gibraltar

from June 2025

We are thrilled to announce that Easyjet will launch a new route from Birmingham to Gibraltar! The service will operate twice weekly, all-year-round on Thursdays and Sundays from June 2025 with seats available from £26.99.

The Birmingham Airport service will complement existing Easyjet routes to Gibraltar next summer from Bristol Airport, London Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport, with a total of 13 weekly flights, making it even more easier and cheaper for you to visit Gibraltar.