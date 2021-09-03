Dynamism and resilience to maintain exceptional client service

BDO Gibraltar has announced the promotions of Miguel Rivera and Daniel Dolties to Associate Director with effect from 1 August 2021. These internal promotions reflect the strength of the local teams and consolidate the Firm’s service offerings across key business lines.

Desiree McHard, Managing Director of BDO Gibraltar, commented:

“We are delighted to promote Miguel and Daniel who both possess the experience and aptitude required to support the Firm’s vision of helping clients and staff to progress and succeed. As another generation joins the leadership team, we are confident our Firm will remain well placed to face the challenges and opportunities in the coming years”.

Miguel will be responsible for the Firm’s Business Services Outsourcing (BSO) comprising accounting, payroll, advisory and compliance services. He has circa 10 years of BSO related experience with entities in the Financial Services and diverse SMEs established locally.

Daniel will help direct the Firm’s audit and assurance leadership team. Presently Daniel oversees audits for local and international companies focused primarily, albeit not exclusively, in the financial services industry including funds, gaming and DLT entities that remain a key growth area.

Lastly, BDO Gibraltar has announced the retirement of Ian Collinson on 31 July 2021 after working in the profession in the UK and Gibraltar for close to 40 years. His many colleagues in BDO and in other professional firms wish him well.