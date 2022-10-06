Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Adventurous Journey (strait of Gibraltar Association IAC)

Tangier: Thursday, October 06, 2022

Press Announcement: Adventurous Journey Expedition for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Morocco implemented by the Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre in Tangier.

It is with a great pleasure to announce the first Adventurous Journey Expedition for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Morocco on Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd.

Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre (IAC) for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Tangier was delighted to organize the Adventurous Journey Expedition event in the region of Tetouan especially in Al Kouf area. where our participants were provided with the opportunity to learn more about the nature, as well as to develop their self-confidence, team work, enthusiasm, and health. They were taken out of their comfort zone- in an unfamiliar environment but kept within a safe and secure setting.

During two days, the participants walked for long distances, prepared their places and did many activities such as cooking, playing games… which made the adventurous journey a remarkable experience, and would surely be a wonderful story to be told, as they were happy and excited to live the moment and to reach the goals. And with them, we felt our important role of assessing, supporting and empowering the skills, abilities and gifts of the next generations.

This is a life changing experience that will be present in our minds, as we lived it with the par

ticipants from different angles, we discovered their stories and they discovered ours, we shared love, respect and passion.

This event was organized by the Strait of Gibraltar Association IAC-Tangier in conjunction with the Scouts Association OSAP Tetouan, Assadaka Association for mentally disabled children (represented by Mr. Aziz and Mr. Ahmed) and Sinwan Centre – Attawasol Association for deaf children (represented by Ms Hind and Ms Nidal).

Yet, we knew that we had special cases and special participants, but believing that WE CAN DO IT was the key of success, and we will always be proud of our participants and our partners.

We would like to thank Mr. Michael Pizzarello and The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar for the donation of the majority of the equipments used in the adventurous journey and for their unconditional support and assistance to our Award Centre in Tangier.

A special thanks to Mr. Kenneth Cardona, Mr. John Napoli from Gibraltar, for taking the time and effort to travel to Tangier and live the experience with us, and we are also very grateful for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award operators and staff for supporting us, and for everyone who was involved in the event.

We are looking forward for more and more unforgettable stories.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association IAC-Tangier.

License Holder: Mr Brahim Krikaz: +212667790775

Award Leader: Mr Saad Benyakoub: +212 641247808

Mr. Kenneth Cardona +350 54638000

Mr. John Napoli +350 58008787