Diversity & Inclusion Seminar

The positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace

The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group (GDSG) in association with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses will be hosting the Diversity & Inclusion, the positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace seminar on Tuesday 24th September 2019. The seminar is aimed at local business community but everyone is welcome.

The seminar will explore how having people with dyslexia in your organisation can be a positive benefit to your business.

The speakers will be:

Kate Griggs, Founder and CEO of Made By Dyslexia.

Benjamin Cooke, Senior Strategy Consultant at EY London, UK,

Edward Davis, His Excellency The Governor of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Patron.

The seminar will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from 9am. The event will be finished by 12 noon.

The GDSG would like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsorts Kusuma Trust, Gibunco Grooup, Hyperion Group of Companies, BrightMed and EY.

Entrance si free, but registration in advance is required by email events@dyslexia.gi as places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Closing date for registration is Tuesday 17th September 2019.

When registering, please advise if you have any accessibility requirements, such as physical impairments or dietary requirements.