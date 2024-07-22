Deloitte is helping the International Olympic Committee advance the Olympic Movement through digital transformation

Deloitte will serve as a Worldwide Management Consulting Partner to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The partnership began in 2022 and covers Paris 2024 through to Brisbane 2032.

Deloitte is advising on the IOC’s business strategy, using digital transformation consulting capabilities, to create new possibilities for the Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Movement plays a vital role in uniting the world through friendship, solidarity, and fair play and never has this been more important than now.

As well as delivering management consulting services, Deloitte will also use its environmental, social and governance expertise to assist the Olympic Movement in driving progress on critical challenges identified in the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 related to corporate governance, sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, athlete support and wellbeing.

In partnership with the IOC, Deloitte is tracking the impact of ‘firsts’ that happen at the Olympic and Paralympic Games to show how they can shape the world.

Deloitte’s ‘The First Effect’ campaign celebrates its unique global partnership with the Olympic Movement and the trailblazing Olympians and Paralympians who have achieved a first, making the inconceivable achievable and paving the way for others to follow.

How Deloitte is helping the IOC to advance the Olympic Movement:

In partnership with the IOC, Deloitte has developed a digital Olympic Games Learning Platform that is intended to systematize and scale access to learnings from the IOC and previous editions of the Olympic Games

Working closely with the IOC, Deloitte is advising on the IOC’s business strategy, using digital transformation consulting capabilities, to create new possibilities for personalised fan engagement

Through our 10-year partnership with the IOC, we are proud to support and advise the IOC on its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategies, starting with a focus on gender parity on the field of play at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

As Worldwide Management Consulting Partner of the IOC, Deloitte is supporting this climate positive vision by working with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Sports Federations (IFs) across the world, helping them with climate strategy and decarbonisation.

