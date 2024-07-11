Deloitte in Gibraltar has announced nine promotions across its office.

Six people have been promoted in the Audit and Assurance team, with two promotions in Advisory and one promotion in Tax.

The latest round of promotions strengthens the audit, assurance, advisory and tax capabilities of Deloitte in Gibraltar, recognising the dedication and hard work of each individual.

Thomas Ramagge has been promoted to Manager in the Tax team. He started with the firm five years ago as a tax intern and obtained his ACCA qualification in August 2022. He focuses on preparatory tasks in corporate tax compliance and advisory, personal tax compliance and advisory, and payroll.

The Assistant Manager promotions at Deloitte include three tiers. From the Audit team, Alexander Cruz and Roydon Reyes entered Assistant Manager Level-3 and Adam Hawkins has been promoted to Assistant Manager Level-1. Tilly Blanch and Huw Barber-Jones have become Assistant Manager Level-2 in Advisory.

The Audit team has also promoted Ethan Penfold, JohnPaul Hernandez and Purab Chawla to Senior Associate.

Reshma Bhambhwani, Managing Partner of Deloitte in Gibraltar, said: ‘Congratulations to all the individuals who have achieved new milestones in their careers at Deloitte. Being part of Deloitte UK provides us with unique advantages, offering endless opportunities for career progression, personal growth and seamless collaboration with our extensive network of over 22,000 professionals.

‘I wish every one of our colleagues great success in their new roles. These promotions serve as a testament to Deloitte’s robust career development pathway, which nurtures and recognises talent at every step of the journey.’