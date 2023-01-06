Deloitte Gibraltar’s Bling-A-Bauble returns

Deloitte Gibraltar’s Bling-A-Bauble competition returned once again last year raising a total of £4,000 for Deloitte’s Five Million Futures (5MF) charity partner, Clubhouse Gibraltar.

The Christmas initiative raised £2,000 for the charity, with the Deloitte 5MF programme matching the £2,000 raised.

For the second year running, corporates were invited to purchase and decorate a giant Christmas bauble. The top three baubles were selected by His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD. The 2022 winner of the corporate competition was Hassans, for the second year in a row, with Line Management coming in second place and Artex in third.

Clubhouse Gibraltar’s vision is to enable individuals affected by mental health difficulties in Gibraltar to develop their full potential by providing an environment that offers hope, respect, dignity and opportunities.

His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr Christian Santos GMD, said: ‘It was great to judge Deloitte’s Bling-A-Bauble competition again. There were so many great entries, but I was delighted to award Hassans as the winners for their bauble dedicated to Her Majesty, the Queen.’

Reshma Bhambhwani, Managing Partner at Deloitte in Gibraltar, said: ‘We were proud to have been able to host the Bling-A-Bauble competition again. I’ve enjoyed seeing everyone’s entries, whilst raising money for Clubhouse Gibraltar. So many of the entries focused on key events that have taken place in 2022 and this has been a great way to reflect on the past year.

‘We would like to thank all the participants who purchased a bauble and those who sent donations.’

5 Million Futures is the Deloitte North South Europe social impact strategy, aiming to help five million people get to where they want to be through access to education and employment.