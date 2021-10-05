Deloitte Gibraltar welcome five new recruits

Deloitte has welcomed five new graduates to its Gibraltar office.

Four graduates will join the Audit & Assurance team, and one graduate will join the Tax team.

Each new joiner brings a wide range of academic expertise having completed degrees in the accounting, finance and business fields.

Joining the Gibraltar Audit & Assurance team is Tilly Blanch, who completed her BSc in Accounting and Finance at the University of East Anglia; Ayesha Pervez, who completed her BSc in Accounting and Finance at the University of Sussex; Jake Haefner, who completed his BSc in Accounting at Swansea University; and Jack Wilkes, who completed his BSc International Business with Finance Studies at the University of Sussex.

Joining the Giraltar Tax team is Sean Wyan, who completed his BSc Accounting and Finance at Liverpool John Moores University.

Reshma Bhambhwani, Managing Partner of Deloitte in Gibraltar, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome our five new recruits to the office. Despite the challenges of the pandemic the past year has brought us, we are looking forward to introducing them to what Deloitte can provide as a global employer.

‘Deloitte offers a unique experience because of its people, and our trainees’ diverse academic backgrounds and specialism reflects our desire to have the best and brightest minds who all bring something different to our team and clients.’