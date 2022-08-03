Deloitte Gibraltar launch mentorship scheme for university students

Deloitte in Gibraltar has launched the Deloitte Mentorship Scheme for university students, allowing students to receive advice and guidance from Deloitte professionals to help students navigate university life and provide support and guidance as they embark on their future careers. The initiative is aimed at talent development, specifically to grow leaders for the future.

The scheme, which will start in September, is open to all current university students and those who are about to embark on their university journey in September 2022. It is specifically orientated for those students reading a business-related degree, such as accounting, business and finance who would benefit from one-to-one mentorship.

Managing Partner of Deloitte in Gibraltar, Reshma Bhambhwani said: ‘We are proud to launch the Deloitte Mentorship Scheme for university students from Gibraltar. At Deloitte, we believe that business has a purpose beyond profit and should play an essential role in improving society which is the backbone for spearheading this initiative.

‘Our group of mentors are looking forward to meeting students and offering them guidance throughout their time at university. The scheme is flexible to reflect the needs of the students so it can adapt to suit you. I would recommend any students who have any questions and are interested to get in touch.’

University students interested in taking part in the scheme can email betterfuturesgib@deloitte.co. uk by 19 August 2022 to register their interest. Mentors will be allocated before the commencement of the scheme in September.