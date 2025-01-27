Daniel Feetham makes history following his appointment as KC in England and Wales.

Daniel Feetham KC has made history in becoming the first Gibraltar lawyer to be appointed King’s Counsel in both the Gibraltar and England and Wales jurisdictions.

On Friday 24th January, His Majesty The King approved the appointment of 105 barristers and solicitors as new King’s Counsel (KC) in England and Wales from a total of 326 applicants. Appointments were made following a lengthy and rigorous selection process and awarded to practising advocates who have demonstrated excellence in advocacy in complex and difficult cases in the higher courts of England and Wales, or in tribunals or arbitrations.

Daniel qualified as a lawyer in the UK in 1994, establishing a very successful civil and commercial practise. He then dual qualified and began also practising in Gibraltar. In 2016, Daniel was awarded the title of Queen’s Counsel (now KC) in recognition of the highest standard of personal professional integrity and competence in practise of the law for his work in Gibraltar.

Daniel now appears as an advocate in Gibraltar and London and heads the Hassans Insolvency and Insurance Litigation practice. He is engaged in some of the most challenging, high profile and cutting-edge commercial, insolvency, financial services and EU law cases to come before the courts. His ongoing case load includes financial investigations work, banking disputes, jurisdiction challenges and cross-border recognition and enforcement.

James Levy KC, Senior Partner, Hassans International Law Firm Limited, commented:

Daniel has been hugely honoured to be appointed King’s Counsel, and to achieve this in both Gibraltar and the England and Wales jurisdictions is the highest accolade for any lawyer in Gibraltar and an incredible achievement. On behalf of the whole of Hassans, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on his outstanding appointment.”

Daniel Feetham KC concluded:

“It is an incredible honour to join the list of King’s Counsel of England and Wales. I want to extend my congratulations to my fellow barristers who have also received appointments and thank my fellow lawyers and team at Hassans for their dedicated support.”