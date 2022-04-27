Crypto Art Brings Leading Artists to Gibraltar, 29th April – 4th May 2022

CRYPTO ART ISLAND BRINGS LEADING ARTISTS TO GIBRALTAR

29th April – 4th May 2022, Xapo Bank, Gibraltar

27th April 2022 – Crypto Art Island, Europe’s first ever NFT art fair, is set to take place in Gibraltar later this week, showcasing leading crypto artists from around the world. The event features an outstanding physical and digital gallery of art from some of the best, most collectible artists on the crypto art scene.

From Friday 29th April to Wednesday 4th May 2022, the headquarters of Gibraltar’s historic Xapo Bank will be transformed into an incredible interactive setting offering buyers and collectors the chance to see and buy work from top digital artists and creators.

The highlight of the event will be an NFT auction where work from over 26 world-renowned artists will go under the hammer, with art presented for sale on large-format NFT screens specially designed for the event.

Every piece will be on sale using ETH, and MetaMask Wallet technology which ensures an authenticated and signed version of the digital asset, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts. As well as taking place live, the NFT sales will also run online.

“As NFT art continues to take the world by storm, interest in building a collection has never been greater, both among seasoned collectors as well as those dipping their toes into the water for the first time,” says Crypto Art Island co-founder and award-winning entrepreneur and international art dealer Joëlle Dinnage.

“Crypto Art Island brings together some of the most exciting, innovative artists working in the space, in a novel and engaging way, making it at once simple and safe as well as completely thrilling to find and acquire a statement piece.

“The art fair line-up reads like a veritable who’s who of NFT artists who are creating a real buzz in the crypto art world, and there will be a wealth of amazing and unique pieces being auctioned to build or start a collection,” she continues.

“With investors and collectors from around the globe joining the auction in person and online, it really is an unmissable opportunity to see and acquire something incredible.”

Among the artist highlights at Crypto Art Island are:

JAVIER ARRÉS - one of the most recognised crypto-artists worldwide who is known for his hyper-detailed works, his intricate cities and machines and his Visual Toys, impossible fantasy gif-arts.

GALA MIRISSA - one of the greatest digital artists of the 21st century and most influential Hispanic women in the cryptocurrency industrywho tops the CryptoArt.io. NFT sales ranking list.

EDWARD HOPLEY - award-winning photographer who has documented a cocktail of individual tastes from contemporary minimalism and industrial chic to the most opulent and historic in his 25 year career.

REKA NYARI – oscillating between mischievous eroticism and wistful splendour, her work employs and explores traditional ideals of beauty and gender to portray sexuality from a predominantly female perspective.

JOYART – art that is much more than visual with an inherent touch of energy that activates expansion in all self-expressions. Creations that awaken a deep meaning of belonging and a feeling of being home.

ÓSCAR CARRASCO - world renowned for his photographic works of abandoned places taken from across Europe, which he often clandestinely infiltrated before they disappeared.

ALEJANDRO PEREIRA - traditional and digital sculptor in the animation and collectible industry currently beginning his transition into crypto art, creating digital sculptural works in NFT.

GALLARDO SUCH - in her illustrative works, the comic culture both western and eastern with striking shapes and bright colours merges with the sensuality and ostentation typical of the Baroque, searching the spectator’s visual pleasure.

MAX MITENKOV - artist and illustrator of film, illustrator VFX and games, his main skills are Keyframe Concept Art and Environment. A great artist who applies new tools and techniques to his workflow art.

HOWARD HARRIS - with an iconoclastic streak that has seen him consistently forge new directions in design, he approaches the photographic image in a genuinely unconventional way,

NACHO RIESCO - digital sculptor who focuses on organic jewellery designs and jewellery themed pieces inspired from nature depicting figurative forms of plants, animals and flowing curved lines.

STALKER - under this pseudonym, the artist explores, without ties of any kind, different artistic languages with a distinctively avant-garde experimental and collaborative character.

YELENA YORK - a visual artist producing exquisite, detailed work typically using markers to create pieces that resemble brushed paintings. Her unique style layers patterns until they become three dimensional in appearance.

MARCO OGGIAN - the simple shapes and bright colours of his work highlight critical, controversial, and social issues, in posters and prints capturing iconic moments including the Syrian war and the Black Lives Matter movement.

PINK F!CTION - after painting on oversized canvasses since 2013, the artist now focuses on NFTs collaborating with fellow artist Dan Broekman on technical effects, in work that aims to show how truly amazing our world is.

JUANMA ESPINOSA - an illustrator trained in advertising graphics, he has extensive experience in film and animation story boards, creating animated illustrations and story boards widely used in film and animation series.

ANNA AMGREN – her work combines painting, digital art and crypto art, painting automatic drawing with closed eyes and importing the draft to the computer where it is processed and animated.

CAROL CARPENTER – an intuitive painter who uses experimental processes and a saturated palette to create vivid works of organic art. Inspired by the beauty in nature, she uses colour to transcend the balance between reality and imagination.

DUTCHIE DINNAGE – the youngest crypto artist of the show at the age of just eight years old is showcasing and putting on sale for the first time ever his NFT monster creations. Dutchie is hyped as an inspirational newcomer in the crypto art industry.

Crypto Art Island takes place from 6pm-9pm on Friday 29th April 2022 and from 10am-5pm on Monday 2nd May 2022 through to Wednesday 4th May 2022 at Xapo Bank, One Grand Casemates Square, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. More details and applications for a VIP pass can be found at: http://form.jotform.com/GAAApplication/crypto-art-island-2022