Corporate tax extended to insurers’ and DLT firms’ interest income

HM Government of Gibraltar has announced that interest income of insurers and Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”) firms is to be treated as taxable income. This is to come into effect as of the 1st of February.

Currently, interest income is only assessable to taxation on companies in the following cases:

Interest income received from another company. This only applies to interest where the amount of interest from another company (or in total a group of connected companies) amounts to £100,000 per annum or more.

The interest income of a money lender or deposit-taking institution (effectively banks or similar) – which is treated as trading income. This is provided for in paragraph 15 of Schedule 3 of the Income Tax Act.

Paragraph 15 of Schedule 3 is to be extended, such that the interest income of insurers and DLT firms is treated as trading income, and therefore subject to taxation in the same way as their other trading profits.

The announcement was made in a Ministerial Statement to Parliament by The Hon. Nigel Feetham yesterday afternoon. The Minister explained that:

“In the intervening years since the Income Tax Act was first introduced in 2010, the landscape of financial services and related businesses has changed radically. The invention and wide-adoption of crypto has revolutionised the industry and a number of crypto-based financial businesses have evolved globally.

In addition, insurance companies now more frequently utilise and rely on debt instruments to fund their operations and also invest to ensure that claims may be paid from adequate resources and sustainable returns; it is a significant and fundamentally integral part of their trade.”

The Minister also informed Parliament that the rules include both general and specific anti-avoidance provisions “ensuring that arrangements and transactions entered into by in-scope taxpayers are not constituted in a manner that seek to circumvent tax on the resulting interest by reference to both the main purpose of the arrangement or transaction or the disposal of any interest-bearing asset to connected persons.”

The legislation for these changes has yet to be published.

