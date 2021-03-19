COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Gibraltar Crypto Stamp and NFT Update

London, UK, 16 March 2021 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain technology and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to provide an update regarding progress on its first Non-Fungible Token (‘NFT’) venture project with the forthcoming release of the Gibraltar cryptocurrency postage stamp (the “Crypto Postage Stamp”) and NFT collectible.

On 17 December 2020, the Company announced it had concluded an agreement with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau Ltd (“GPBL”) for the creation of a commemorative limited edition Cryptocurrency Postage Stamp tied to the release of a digital collectible NFT counterpart, to be exclusively produced by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiery, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, in collaboration with Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company (“Redfox”) under the terms of a Technical Development and Support agreement, as previously announced by the Company on 10 December 2020.

The Company is pleased to report that the release date for the Crypto Postage Stamp has now been set for 17 May 2021 with pre-orders to be accepted from around 19 April 2020. The Crypto Postage Stamp series will be limited to 50,000 in total, 10,000 of which have been pre- reserved by GPBL for their own clients and dealers worldwide. Therefore, a maximum of 40,000 Crypto Postage Stamps will be available for public sale upon release.

The Company is also pleased to advise that the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau will be accepting payments for the stamps in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum, through a payments facility provided by Digital Asset Management Ltd in Gibraltar.

NFT Digital Collectible

Final artwork designs for the NFT have now been approved and Redfox will be working to incorporate the artwork into an NFT format over the coming weeks, in preparation for their listing on the digital marketplace.

A total of 100,000 NFTs will be minted, representing two NFTs for every Crypto Postage Stamp issued. The NFT artwork will comprise a selection of exclusively commissioned iconic images of Gibraltar which will follow the design theme of the Crypto Postage Stamp. The NFT images will be minted with varying levels of scarcity as individual constituents making up a collectible set.

The NFT collection will also include a selection of extremely limited ‘super-rare’ NFTs designed with enhanced value characteristics.

Purchasers of the Gibraltar Crypto Stamp will have the first right to reserve their NFTs, with an exclusivity period of approximately 8 weeks prior to the general release, which is slated for around Mid July 2021.

Further details on the launch of the Crypto Postage Stamp including prices as well as pre-order and purchase procedures will be announced in early April.

