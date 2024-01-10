Clubhouse Gibraltar, in collaboration with Raul Mesa Fitness, is offering a Fitness and Wellness program for people with mental health problems.

The program is part of Clubhouse Gibraltar’s Community Support Program, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles among its members. Raul Mesa, a certified fitness and nutrition coach, has kindly volunteered his service to Clubhouse Gibraltar to help them achieve this goal.

Raul’s project is an innovative approach to mental health care that uses sport and nutrition as the main tools to improve both mental and physical well-being.

The project’s main objective is to provide social and educational support in exercise and nutrition, which will not only motivate the participants but also help them maintain their progress.

The program will include individual sessions, group activities, nutrition workshops, talks and events, tailored to each participant’s needs.

Raul will include Clubhouse in his busy timetable, and he will be available at Clubhouse a few times a week, where members can ask questions, seek advice and more. He will also have a column in the monthly members’ newsletter where he will share tips on maintaining good health.