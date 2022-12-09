Clubhouse Gibraltar celebrating “the Clubhouse International Accreditationtm”. Launch of “Friends of Clubhouse Gibraltar” scheme and presentation of the report 2020-2022.

Clubhouse Gibraltar is delighted and proud to announce a major milestone: The award of the Clubhouse International Accreditation™ to Clubhouse Gibraltar.

Over 320 Clubhouses worldwide operate on proven Standards that have been developed by Clubhouse International over the last two decades. Clubhouse International Accreditation™ is a symbol of quality and commitment to excellence. Accredited Clubhouses are universally recognized for operating in compliance with the International Standards for Clubhouse Programs.

A Clubhouse International Faculty Team visited Clubhouse Gibraltar earlier this year and spent a few days participating in each work unit, overseeing the work carried out at Clubhouse and assessing compliance with the International Standards. The Clubhouse International Faculty Team made some recommendations which will strengthen and improve our services. The Clubhouse community is working very hard, together, as a team to implement them.

Clubhouse Gibraltar has grown from strength to strength throughout the years. It was in 2013 that Clubhouse Gibraltar commenced the main component of our program, “The Work Ordered Day”, on a five-day week basis. It took a lot of hard work and training to get it off the ground. In January 2020, Clubhouse moved from Wellington Front to its new home in Main Street. The new premises and location, as well as the quality of the design and build, helps sends a clear message that you no longer need to hide if you live with mental ill health, moving away from the stigma and shame that has been attached to mental illness for so long.

It is thanks to having fit for purpose premises, the hard work of the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and especially its members, and the support of the community that Clubhouse Gibraltar now meets the International Standards. This week’s event was about celebrating this great achievement.

Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to extend its gratitude to everybody who in one way or another have contributed to making Clubhouse Gibraltar what it is today.

Together with the celebration Clubhouse Gibraltar is launching a new scheme “Friends of Clubhouse Gibraltar”. By subscribing and paying an annual fee of £20 you can officially become a Friend of Clubhouse. Subscribers will receive the annual report and be invited to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) where they will be able to share their thoughts on any of our operations and governance issues. Existing standing-order sponsors will be automatically enrolled into the Friends Scheme.

Last but by no means least Clubhouse Gibraltar will also present “The Report 2020-2022”. Last year as a result of COVID-19 and due to still being in the midst of developing a new database, we were unable to collate up to date information into the usual annual report. We have therefore produced a two-year report for the last two financial years.

As well as including some of the highlights of the last two years the report also demonstrates the hard work the Clubhouse has done, most especially during the second lockdown, when we adapted our services even further, to support members during a very challenging period. The report also has messages from Tania Aguilar our CEO, Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE the Chairperson of the Board, and the Treasurer’s report by Emilio Gomez.

For further details regarding Clubhouse Gibraltar or if you feel you require support, please contact us on email: admin@clubhousegibraltar.com or telephone 20068423.