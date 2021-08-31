CLUBHOUSE GIBRALTAR AND GIBSAMS WORKING TOGETHER BECAUSE OUR MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS

SEPTEMBER IS SUICIDE AWARENESS MONTH

Clubhouse Gibraltar and GibSams have got together to hold a presentation and to provide an opportunity to chat to someone face to face (optional), regarding suicide issues or any other concerns on Wednesday 8th September at 304a Main Street at midday. The event will take place for approx. an hour and if people are at work that they may be able to come during their lunch break.

Both charities do important and much needed work in the local community to help those facing difficult times, when you are the one in despair both charities have proven to be a lifeline to those in need. Therefore, both charities feel it is important to join forces and work together to raise awareness.

Refreshments will be provided

All welcome although due to Covid restrictions there will be limited spaces.