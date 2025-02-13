Chambers Global 2025 launched with Band 1 ranking for Hassans

Chambers Global announced their annual results today with Hassans once again being ranked in the top band. Hassans is the longest standing firm in Gibraltar to be ranked Band 1, a ranking which the firm has consistently held for c. two decades.

The Global guide launched today has been expanded into three sections; Corporate and Commercial, Financial Services and Dispute Resolution and highlights 18 lawyers across the three sections.

In Corporate and Commercial, James Levy CBE KC is the only lawyer in the jurisdiction to retain Star Individual status, with Michael Castiel and Peter Montegriffo KC both ranked as Senior Statespeople. Peter is also ranked as a Global and Gambling Market Leader and has this year been joined by Andrew Montegriffo who enters the rankings at Band 4 in this prestigious table.

Andrew is also ranked as Up and Coming in the Corporate and Commercial section of the guide. Vikram Nagrani and Ian Felice are ranked in Band 1 (with Ian being promoted from Band 2 last year). Nicholas Howard and Isaac Levy continue to be listed in Band 2, along with Tim Garcia in Band 3.

In Financial Services, James Lasry has been promoted to Band 1 and Aaron Payas enters the Global guide also in Band 1, Anthony Provasoli and Valerie Holliday retain their Band 3 rankings.

Under Dispute Resolution, Lewis Baglietto KC and Daniel Feetham KC are ranked in Band 1 and Gilbert Licudi KC rejoins the table this year in Band 3 along with Moshe Levy. Darren Martinez retains his Up and Coming ranking. Lewis Baglietto also appears in the Shipping spotlight table.

Client feedback on Hassans includes:

“Hassans’ depth of knowledge and available resources are second to none. It offers a reliable and efficient service.”

“Hassans has some of the highest-calibre lawyers in Gibraltar. They can address complexity and demonstrate sophistication in their solutions.”

For commentary on our individual lawyers ranked please view our reel or Chambers and Partners for the full results for 2025.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, commented.

“Our congratulations to all lawyers listed this year and our continued thanks to the wider teams who also deserve recognition for their unwavering efforts to ensure that Hassans’ client service is always of the highest standard.

Thank you to our clients who year on year provide valuable feedback to the legal directories in support of the firm”.