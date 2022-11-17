100 years ago today, on 17 November 1922, at a ceremony at the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple in London, Sergius Pelayo Triay was called to the Bar of England and Wales. With him was called his contemporary, Helena Normanton, the first woman to join an institution of the legal profession, the second woman to be called to the Bar of England and Wales, and the first woman to practise as a barrister in England.

Triay Lawyers joins in the celebration of Helena Normanton and 100 years of women at the Bar, and celebrates the life of SP Triay QC, grandfather and great-grandfather of the current generation of Triays at the Firm.

Our thanks to the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple for providing us with some of the records and all of the newspaper clippings reproduced in the photos below. The photos include records of SP Triay’s admission to the Middle Temple, his call certificate, and his letters patent appointing him King’s Counsel.

For more information on the lives of SP Triay QC and Helena Normanton QC, as well as information on the photos, please click the following link: https://www.triay.com/news/celebrating-100-years-sergius-pelayo-triay-helena-normanton-71

