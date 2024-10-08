Can Sails Really Be the Future of Modern Global Shipping?

For millennia, sails have powered boats and ships across the world’s oceans. Now, as the world grapples with climate change, could a return to wind propulsion be the key to a greener future in global shipping? Europa Marine Consultants Ltd. explores this possibility.

The shipping industry is the backbone of global trade, transporting approximately 80% of the world’s goods across the oceans. Valued at $2.2 trillion in 2021, this market is expected to grow to $4.2 trillion by 2031. However, the shipping industry also contributes significantly to environmental challenges, producing around 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) annually. As governments worldwide push for cleaner shipping methods, modern sail and wind technologies are being revisited as viable solutions to reduce emissions.

Why Consider “Sail” Technology?

Studies show that integrating sails into modern ships can reduce fuel consumption and increase efficiency, offering the shipping industry a way to cut its carbon footprint and move toward a more sustainable future.

Is the Concept of Sails on Modern Ships New?

Not at all. Sail and wind propulsion technologies have been in use since 2008, when a German company pioneered the use of kites to support motor engines on cargo ships. In 2021, Michelin developed giant inflatable sails that can be fitted onto existing ships, easily inflating or deflating at the push of a button.

Since then, many companies have refined these designs, with numerous “sailing” ships set to launch in late 2024 and early 2025.

What are the Sails Made From and Can They Really Reduce Emissions?

Designers claim that modern sails can reduce carbon emissions by 40% and, in some cases, achieve zero emissions.

Here are some of the latest innovations:

Cloth Kites: A French company associated with Airbus has developed a 1,000m² parafoil cloth kite that can cut emissions by 40%. The designers state that it can be deployed on the front of nearly any ship, offering a versatile and efficient solution.

Solar Panel Sails: A Norwegian cruise company has designed retractable sails covered with solar panels, which could power their vessels and achieve zero-carbon emissions.

Steel and Glass Sails: A British company plans to equip American bulk cargo ships with 45-meter (150-ft) rigid sails made from steel and glass composites. Resembling aircraft wings more than traditional sails, these are expected to improve fuel efficiency by over 25%.

Challenges of Modern Sail Technology

While sail technology seems promising, several challenges need to be addressed before widespread adoption:

Not Suitable for All Vessels: Large sails can hinder the loading and unloading of cargo, making them impractical for certain ships.

Financial Constraints: Many shipping companies and countries lack the resources and funds to retrofit their fleets with new sail technologies.

Reduced Cargo Space: Sails can limit cargo capacity, which is a significant drawback for ships and countries that prioritise volume of goods.

Port Limitations: Although over 250 ports can accommodate sail-equipped ships, many others ports worldwide cannot, restricting route options.

Reduced Speed: Sail-propelled ships often travel slower than conventional vessels, which can be a disadvantage in a fast-paced global market.

Will the Shipping Industry Return to Its Historic Sailing Roots?

While sails have been propelling ships for millennia, their role in the future of global shipping remains uncertain. However, as innovative designs continue to evolve and environmental pressures mount, we may soon witness a new generation of vessels harnessing the power of the wind. So, next time you find yourself by the seaside, don’t be surprised if you spot a modern cargo ship gliding by with its impressive sails unfurled, charting a course towards a greener future.

