Calling all employers – P8 Returns for 2019/20 now available

HM Government of Gibraltar announced yesterday that the revised P8 Return (“Employer’s Annual Statement, Declaration And Certificate’) for tax year 2019/20 is now available.
The Return has been updated to cater for the Business Employee Assistance Terms (“BEAT”) measures introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the previous paper-based P8 Return did not cater for BEAT, that form will not be accepted by the Income Tax Office.
The P8 Return, which is only available in electronic/interactive format, can be accessed at https://tax.egov.gi/. There are different versions:
- Standard – for businesses with no BEAT payments or furloughed employees in the tax year
- “Nil return” – for businesses registered for PAYE but with no remuneration paid in the tax year
- Return for employers who used the BEAT scheme during the tax year
- Return for employers with any furloughed employees during the tax year.
Guidance notes may be accessed here – Guidance Notes .
Once completed, the Return is to be submitted using a link here – https://tax.egov.gi/
P8 Returns for 2019/20 are due to be submitted by 30th September 2020.
Any queries for the Income Tax Office regarding the P8 Return should be emailed to p8returns@gibraltar.gov.gi
Other useful links: