Calling all employers – P8 Returns for 2019/20 now available

HM Government of Gibraltar announced yesterday that the revised P8 Return (“Employer’s Annual Statement, Declaration And Certificate’) for tax year 2019/20 is now available.

The Return has been updated to cater for the Business Employee Assistance Terms (“BEAT”) measures introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the previous paper-based P8 Return did not cater for BEAT, that form will not be accepted by the Income Tax Office.

The P8 Return, which is only available in electronic/interactive format, can be accessed at https://tax.egov.gi/ . There are different versions:

Standard – for businesses with no BEAT payments or furloughed employees in the tax year

“Nil return” – for businesses registered for PAYE but with no remuneration paid in the tax year

Return for employers who used the BEAT scheme during the tax year

Return for employers with any furloughed employees during the tax year.

Guidance notes may be accessed here – Guidance Notes

Once completed, the Return is to be submitted using a link here – https://tax.egov.gi/

P8 Returns for 2019/20 are due to be submitted by 30th September 2020.

Any queries for the Income Tax Office regarding the P8 Return should be emailed to p8returns@gibraltar.gov.gi

Other useful links: