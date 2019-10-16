BREXIT and the GDPR

As businesses and companies prepare for Brexit, one aspect that seems to have been overlooked is the impact of Brexit and data protection. Europa Trust Company reports on how companies and businesses can keep compliant whatever the outcome of Brexit may be.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced on 25 May 2018 throughout the European Union (“EU”). The GDPR introduced a single set of regulations across the EU about how companies must handle personal data relating to identifiable individuals, such as names, addresses, HR records, and IP addresses, no matter where the data may be located.

Regardless of the Brexit outcome, the rules of the GDPR will continue to apply to businesses and companies, including the United Kingdom (UK) and Gibraltar. The reason for this is because the GDPR was transposed into UK and Gibraltar law, through their respective local legislation.

Simply put, companies and businesses should, therefore, ensure that they continue to meet the standards set by the GDPR after the end of October no matter what happens in terms of Brexit. This means that individuals’ personal data can be protected by the EU regulations.

Not got a GDPR policy yet? No, problem!

We are able to assist your company to meet the regulatory requirements and help you work towards becoming GDPR-compliant. By identifying personal data that the company processes and putting a Data Protection policy in place, you can avoid or mitigate fines. Please contact us today without delay.