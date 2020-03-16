BMI Group – Corona Virus COVID-19

Dear colleagues, clients and partners.

We have already taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus:

our offices are still open with a very strict hygiene protocol

with a very strict hygiene protocol where requested we are happy to arrange inspections through Skype and WhatsApp

through Skype and WhatsApp we offer our clients to visit properties virtually by Skype and WhatsApp

by Skype and WhatsApp we carry out almost all administrative and contractual procedures / transactions via Internet

via Internet our cleaning team has doubled the frequency of cleaning in our offices

in our offices our staff is equipped with protections and follows the hygiene protocol recommended by the WHO

As a reminder to all our tenants, we would ask that you follow the WHO recommended guidelines and advice to the public in general.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

In so far as the property market and current status with respect to Covid-19, we are monitoring and seeking feedback from all our clients and applicants. We remain busy and engaged and continue to receive normal level enquiries, as well as sales and rentals.

If you have any questions, we would be delighted as always to hear from you. Keep an eye out for our market update due out soon!

We trust you will stay safe.

Kinds regards,

BMI Group