Bill published today on corporate tax on insurers’ and DLT firms’ interest income

A Bill to change Gibraltar’s Income Tax Act 2010 in order to tax interest income of insurers and Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”) firms has been published today.

This follows a Ministerial Statement made to Parliament by The Hon. Nigel Feetham on the 24th of January.

Previously interest was only taxable on entities:

carrying out money lending activities to the general public, or accepting deposits as a regulated activity, or

intercompany interest where the amount of interest from another company (or in total from a group of connected companies) amounts to £100,000 p.a. or more.

The Bill, which can be accessed here, includes the following:

The change is to apply with effect for accounting periods beginning on or after 1stFebruary 2024.

The change applies to entities which have permission under Part 7 of the Financial Services Act 2019 to carry on the regulated activity of:

“effecting or carrying out contracts of insurance” (i.e., insurance undertakings), or

“using distributed ledger technology for the storage or transmission of value belonging to another”.

Any sum accrued as “interest or similar amounts” of such entities are to be treated as trading income. Further, such income is deemed to be accrued in and derived from Gibraltar. The impact of this is that such income will be assessable to tax in Gibraltar.

“Similar amounts” is defined, and includes profits or gains from:

instruments paying a recurrent income “calculated by reference to a transaction for the lending of money”, including derivative instruments that reference such transactions;



lending or advancing virtual assets,



discounts, or



any other arrangement where a main purpose is the avoidance of tax on interest.

An anti-avoidance measure applies where an asset or instrument that may give rise to interest is disposed of by an entity that falls within scope of the above. Where the disposal is to a connected person, any interest that does arise on the instrument or asset will be taxable as if it was the income of the entity that had disposed of it. This will not apply if evidence is provided such that the Commissioner of Income Tax is satisfied that tax avoidance was not a main purpose of the disposal.