ATCOM AGM 2020

The Association of Trust and Company Managers (ATCOM) held its Annual General Meeting on 25th June 2020. The AGM was well attended and provided an opportunity for the retiring chairman Joey Imossi to present his annual report covering ATCOM’s work during the past year.

The report covered the challenging times that the industry continues to face via the introduction of additional reporting regulations such as DAC 6 and the creation of registers of trusts and foundations, but also focused on key positive aspects that the association had worked on during the year. This included organising a conference on Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) which attracted over 120 delegates. The conference was opened by The Hon. Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola MP followed by Philip Baker QC and Jonathan Schwartz, two highly regarded specialists in this field.

As a result of this event, ATCOM has been working with Minister Isola and Philip Baker to explore how best to develop a network of DTAs which are of key importance not only to the trust and company management industry but to Gibraltar at large.

Mr Imossi praised the work of ATCOM’s board of directors during the year and also highlighted that the industry, together with the wider finance/gaming industries had continued to carry on business during the COVID-19 crisis whilst being on the BEAT excluded list and took the opportunity to thank Minister Isola for recognising this.

A special mention was given to ATCOM’s recent contribution to Task Force Future which highlighted the association’s support and willingness to continue to work with Gibraltar’s Finance Centre.

Charles Bottaro, as the newly elected Chair, took the opportunity to thank Joey Imossi for his dedication and efforts in leading ATCOM over his time as chair and board member.

Special mention was given to retiring vice chair Nick Cruz who was recently elected as deputy chair to the Gibraltar Finance Centre Council and who had served on ATCOM’s board for the past 20 years at different levels including chair, vice chair and director.

During this time the profile of ATCOM had increased in its support to its members and industry at large, which continues to be a key component of Gibraltar’s Finance Centre.

The following members were elected to serve on its board: