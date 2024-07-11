Announcement following GFIA’s Annual General Meeting

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) hosted its Annual General Meeting at Bank J Safra Sarasin on the 4th July 2024 with much appreciation extended to Tim Rickson and staff for their warm hospitality and venue.

The Deputy Chairman, Jay Gomez, chaired the meeting which commenced with a warm welcome to attendees. The subcommittee Heads provided insightful reports on the achievements of the past year. Jonathan Garcia, Head of Technical, expressed gratitude to the team for their unwavering support in steering the technical subcommittee towards success. Joanne Rodriguez delivered a detailed report highlighting the team’s efforts in promoting Gibraltar and its funds products to a global audience. She emphasised the significance of sharing the Gibraltar story. Treasurer Faith Howe presented the audited financial statements, thanking BDO Limited for their continued support to provide the statements at each AGM.

The Chairman, James Lasry closed the AGM by providing his Chairman’s Report for 2023. Mr. Lasry highlighted the achievements of the Executive and spoke about the importance of working together to achieve the most for the industry. The continued relationship with the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission was mentioned, with thanks given to the continued support of the team.

Mr. Lasry also thanked all the Executive Committee for supporting him in the last two years as Chairman, Jay Gomez in his role as Deputy Chairman, the Executive Coordinators and the members whose continued support is key to GFIA’s continued successes.

GFIA is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee for 2024/2025

Jonathan Garcia (Chair)

Heather Adamson (Co-Deputy Chair)

James Lasry (Co-Deputy Chair)

Faith Howe (Treasurer and Training)

Moe Cohen (Treasury Support)

Training Committee

Tim Rickson (Head), Faith Howe and Patricia Linares

Marketing & Communications Committee

Joanne Rodriguez (Head), Heather Adamson, Derek Baglietto and Chris Aruliah

Technical Committee

Jay Gomez (Head), Marcin Wojcik, Caroline Lane and Colin Bensadon

Administrators Committee

Moe Cohen (Head)

EIF Directors Committee

Benjy Cuby (Head)

Investment Managers Committee

Joanne Sené (Head)

The Executive Committee is committed to representing the interests of stakeholders in the Gibraltar funds and investment industry. GFIA will continue its close coordination with the Government and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, as well as provide its members with a full program of marketing, technical and training related events in what promises to be a busy year for the industry.

The Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association is the association representing the interests of the funds and investments sector in Gibraltar. This includes the interests of investment managers, investment dealers, banks, brokers, fund administrators and fund directors. GFIA’s objective is to develop and maintain Gibraltar as a specialized investments jurisdiction of choice within Europe, and to promote the awareness of Gibraltar as one of Europe’s premier financial centres. We promote this through regular dialogue with our members and cooperation with local government and regulatory bodies.