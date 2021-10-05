Advantage Insurance – Management changes

Having recently announced his retirement, the Advantage MD Steve Hazzard will step down from the Board of Directors on 1st October 2021. Steve’s retirement together with the continued growth and success of Advantage Insurance Company, as one of Gibraltar’s leading Insurers, has meant a number of new senior appointments in the firm.

We are delighted to announce Steve Mumford has been promoted to Managing Director. We also welcome two new Executive Directors to the Board, Craig Wilson & Kevin Borrett. Craig has been with Advantage for 4 years latterly as Head of Management Reporting & Planning and Kevin for 5 years heading up our Risk Management & Compliance functions. These changes come into effect from 1st

October.

Commenting on the changes, Steve Hazzard said ‘the new appointments are good examples of career progression and the calibre of talent we have in our business’. He went on to say ‘since being established in Gibraltar in 2002, Advantage has grown into one of the biggest Financial Services firms on the Rock with an enviable reputation for its professionalism and standards. The company is tremendously proud not just with our links to other businesses, but also our engagement with local charities and other organisations’.

Advantage is an established Gibraltar based insurer authorised to underwrite private motor and home insurance in the United Kingdom. With over 3m customers, we are one of the largest insurers in Gibraltar and we’re part of the Hastings Insurance Group.

Craig Wilson – Finance Director Steve Mumford – MD Kevin Borrett – Chief Risk Officer