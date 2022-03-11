A visit from the Duke Edinburgh International Award Gibraltar to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre Tangier.

Tangier: Saturday, March 05, 2022

Press Announcement: A visit from the Duke Edinburgh International Award Gibraltar to the Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Tangier.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association been pleased to welcome Mr. Keneth Cardona and Mr. John Napoli from The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar who played a vital role in the appointment of the Strait of Gibraltar Association as an Independent Award Centre to deliver The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Morocco alongside with Mr. Michael Pizzarello (National Director of the Award in Gibraltar).

On this occasion, the association has devoted the journey for visiting Attawasol Association and Assadaka Association to assess and support the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award participants and observe all the facilities and activities they are doing, in addition to share their experiences with the Award Coordinator in Tangier IAC Mr Saad Benyakob.

Mr. Kenneth Cardona and Mr. John Napoli were very happy to see the good work our participants are doing especially that it´s the first time for this Award to be delivered in Morocco