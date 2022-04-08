A new era for Gib funds – the AIFMD Dual Regime

GFIA welcomes the announcement that Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar (“HMGoG”) has today published legislation that creates Gibraltar’s dual regime for experienced investor funds (“EIFs”). This dual funds regime coupled with the benefits of its professional services funds infrastructure makes Gibraltar a very attractive funds jurisdiction.

GFIA Chairman, Jay Gomez commented “I am delighted that with the creation of a dual funds regime in Gibraltar, we can usher in a new era for Gibraltar’s fund sector. I am confident that this will lead to a significant increase in interest in Gibraltar as it positions itself as the jurisdiction of choice on the European continent. I am hugely grateful to Minister Isola and the team at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission for once again pro-actively engaging with us and for working with us to achieve a dual regime which recognises our departure from the EU but at the same time achieves the GFSC’s regulatory objectives.”

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said “Our dual funds regime propels Gibraltar forward in this high growth sector and the options that our dual funds regime offers makes us more competitive and attractive to Investment Managers globally.I would like to thank the Gibraltar funds and investments association, the Gibraltar financial services commission and the Finance Centre for their dedicated work on this ”

GFIA are delighted that this legislation has been announced and are excited to be able to offer a product which is on a competitive level playing field with other jurisdictions.