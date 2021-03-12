A letter on Gibraltar from Dominic Raab

Dear Lord Kinnoull,

Thank you for your letter of 10 February 2021 on forthcoming negotiations between the

UK and the EU regarding Gibraltar. I apologise for the short delay in replying.

Your letter commended the political agreement concluded between the UK, working side

by side with the Government of Gibraltar, and Spain on 31 December 2020 over Gibraltar’s

future relationship with the EU. This political agreement proposes a pragmatic and

sovereignty neutral framework, which prioritises the future prosperity and security of the

people of Gibraltar and communities in the surrounding region. It provides the basis for

the EU and the UK (in respect of Gibraltar) to negotiate a full treaty later this year. Both

the UK and Gibraltar Governments judge that this framework provides a firm basis for

safeguarding Gibraltar’s and the UK’s interests, and those of people living on both sides in

the region. The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, was fully involved

in negotiation of the framework.

All parties are now keen to move ahead with the treaty negotiations. Your letter asked a

series of questions about the form and content of these.

Both the UK and Spanish missions in Brussels wrote to the European Commission and

Council Secretariat immediately after the political agreement was concluded, to notify

them and request that the EU take forward negotiations over a new treaty in respect of

Gibraltar. The European Commission is developing a proposal for a mandate for the

negotiations, which will need to be agreed by the European Council.

It is clearly in the interests of all parties to make progress soon, recognising the need for

a solution, which reflects the specific and unique circumstances of Gibraltar.

The UK and Gibraltar Governments have a shared objective with Spain of an agreement

that secures the future prosperity and security of Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

The political agreement reached on 31 December 2020 covers the issues of key

importance. It creates the basis for a bespoke model that will ensure fluidity of

movement of people and goods between Gibraltar and the EU. The details of these

models are complex, and will need to be worked through in negotiations.

Both the UK and Gibraltar Governments are clear that the political agreement, and the

future treaty, will in no way affect Gibraltar’s British sovereignty over Gibraltar.

The UK has a warm and strong relationship with Spain, and all sides approached

discussions on the framework in a constructive spirit. We, working hand in glove with

the Government of Gibraltar, look forward to pursuing negotiations on the future treaty

with this same approach.

Yours sincerely,

Dominic Raab