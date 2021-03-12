A letter on Gibraltar from Dominic Raab

Dear Lord Kinnoull,
Thank you for your letter of 10 February 2021 on forthcoming negotiations between the
UK and the EU regarding Gibraltar. I apologise for the short delay in replying.
Your letter commended the political agreement concluded between the UK, working side
by side with the Government of Gibraltar, and Spain on 31 December 2020 over Gibraltar’s
future relationship with the EU. This political agreement proposes a pragmatic and
sovereignty neutral framework, which prioritises the future prosperity and security of the
people of Gibraltar and communities in the surrounding region. It provides the basis for
the EU and the UK (in respect of Gibraltar) to negotiate a full treaty later this year. Both
the UK and Gibraltar Governments judge that this framework provides a firm basis for
safeguarding Gibraltar’s and the UK’s interests, and those of people living on both sides in
the region. The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, was fully involved
in negotiation of the framework.
All parties are now keen to move ahead with the treaty negotiations. Your letter asked a
series of questions about the form and content of these.
Both the UK and Spanish missions in Brussels wrote to the European Commission and
Council Secretariat immediately after the political agreement was concluded, to notify
them and request that the EU take forward negotiations over a new treaty in respect of
Gibraltar. The European Commission is developing a proposal for a mandate for the
negotiations, which will need to be agreed by the European Council.
It is clearly in the interests of all parties to make progress soon, recognising the need for
a solution, which reflects the specific and unique circumstances of Gibraltar.
The UK and Gibraltar Governments have a shared objective with Spain of an agreement
that secures the future prosperity and security of Gibraltar and the surrounding region.
The political agreement reached on 31 December 2020 covers the issues of key
importance. It creates the basis for a bespoke model that will ensure fluidity of
movement of people and goods between Gibraltar and the EU. The details of these
models are complex, and will need to be worked through in negotiations.
Both the UK and Gibraltar Governments are clear that the political agreement, and the
future treaty, will in no way affect Gibraltar’s British sovereignty over Gibraltar.
The UK has a warm and strong relationship with Spain, and all sides approached
discussions on the framework in a constructive spirit. We, working hand in glove with
the Government of Gibraltar, look forward to pursuing negotiations on the future treaty
with this same approach.
Yours sincerely,
Dominic Raab