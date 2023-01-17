5 Reasons to Remain Optimistic About 2023

Whether it be because of war, ongoing Covid issues, inflation, or increased energy costs, some people believe 2023 did not get off to a good start. But it is not all doom and gloom. Europa Trust Company Limited reports on five reasons to remain optimistic in 2023.

1. Heathier World Economies Forecasted

Recent research by the International Monetary Fund suggests the world’s economies are beginning to bounce back to their pre-pandemic record and beyond. The world economy shrank by 4.5 percent during the pandemic but grew by 5.2 percent in 2022. Despite global social unrest, the world economy is still projected to grow another 4.5 percent towards the end of 2023.

2. Healthier World Forecasted

2023 will see research and development towards new vaccines for three of the biggest diseases affecting global health. The first is a vaccine for malaria. The disease is responsible for over half a million deaths a year. The second are three vaccines undergoing clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The third is a vaccine to be used against tuberculosis. The newfound ability to rapidly develop and scale vaccines is a very positive development to tackling any current or future global pandemics.

3. Healthier World Work Week Forecasted

The world’s biggest pilot scheme into the world working pattern suggested a global implementation of a 4-day work week. The trial involved countries from around the world and ended on 6 December 2022. Some European countries and companies that took part in the trial are already planning to make the 4-day work week permanent. The global results will be shared this year with the recommendations.

4. Healthier World Energy Forecasted

The world is a little closer to a new source of clean energy. A major breakthrough in the research of nuclear fusion, a type of energy that powers the sun and stars, occurred at the end of 2022. A reaction was created that produced more energy than it consumed. This breakthrough could offer a nearly limitless pollution-free energy source if implemented on a mass scale. 2023 will see massive resources put into further fusion research and development of this accomplishment.

5. Healthier World Food Prices

The Food and Agriculture Organisation, an agency of the United Nations, recently published its latest Food Price Index (FFPI). The index tracks the monthly international prices of foods, cereals, vegetable oil, dairy, meat and sugar. In December alone the world food prices fell by over 1.9 percent. The drop in global food prices is expected to continue and will bring relief to millions of people.

A few bonus reasons to be optimistic for 2023…

Treatment for Alzheimer’s

Doctors have hailed a “new era” of medicine after a study showed for the first time that a drug can slow the debilitating symptoms of Alzheimer’s. The trial also revealed that the drug cleared a key cause of the most common form of dementia. The research is a significant step showing that drugs can treat dementia and Alzheimer’s. 2023 should have further breakthroughs in this area.

The Global Implementation of 5G

5G is the 5th generation of mobile networks. It is a wireless standard network designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices. The technology, already in use in many countries, is to be implemented globally in 2023. This will mean that the world population will have access to reliable communications and highspeed internet with enormous new business opportunities.



Office Space Available

Are you looking to create a physical presence in Gibraltar? We have office space that could suite your needs. Enjoy 300 days of sunshine, an excellent lifestyle, a low tax rate, secure and reliable communications and travel. Speak to a member of our team to find out more.

Working with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Limited is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 37 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World and we are authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you.