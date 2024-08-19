Still Time to Benefit From our Summer Shelf Company Sale!

Our Summer Shelf Company Sale is already underway, and our shelf companies are limited due to high interest and demand. There is still time to reserve yours TODAY.

Why Choose a Shelf Company?

Immediate Business Operations: Since the company is already incorporated, it can start operations almost immediately, saving time in the setup process.

Established Business History: An older incorporation date might enhance credibility with clients and business partners.

Administrative Efficiency: Initial setup tasks are already completed, reducing administrative workload for new owners.

Tax Advantages: Low corporate tax rates – 0% for income accrued or derived outside of Gibraltar (a low 12.5% for income accrued in Gibraltar). There is No VAT, no capital gains tax and no inheritance or wealth tax.

Reputable Jurisdiction: Gibraltar is known for its robust regulatory framework and adherence to international standards, and is on the FATF “white-list”.

Common Law Legal System: The legal system is based on English Common Law, providing a predictable and stable environment for businesses.

Flexibility: No residency requirement for shareholders or directors, allowing for flexible international ownership.

Banking and Financial Services: Well-developed banking infrastructure with access to international financial services.

Ease of Doing Business: Efficient processes for business registration and maintenance, supported by a business-friendly environment.

Reserve Your Shelf Company Today!

Don’t miss out on this exclusive summer sale. Contact us now to secure your shelf company and enjoy the benefits of immediate business operations and a reputable business history.

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Limited is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 39 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. If you are thinking of changing your company management, Contact us today to find out how we can help you.