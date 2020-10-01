2 Weeks to Go! Speakers are revealed for 2020 Women in Tech Stories.

Hey Editor,

There are only 2 weeks to go before Women in Tech Stories 2020!

At Girls in Tech Gibraltar, we’d love to see you there, so be sure to register!

Speakers Revealed: It’s an unmissable event and we’ve revealed the stellar lineup of speakers below…

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Get comfy, cozy and ready to be inspired by an impressive selection of talented women in technology, sharing their personal journeys at Girls in Tech Gibraltar’s Women in Tech Stories.

When & Where: Join us online at 6pm CET, Thursday 15th October 2020. (register to receive event link via email)

Cost: FREE and anyone is welcome to attend.

Why: Find out how these women came to where they are now; the laughs, tears and learnings along their lives and careers, in a TED-style ‘lightning talk’ format.

A Stellar Lineup of Speakers

Kirsten Coventry | UK Marketing Manager, Facebook (London)

Kirsten has worked and lived across 3 continents! A culture-builder, she’s on a journey to create brilliant work and authentic two-way relationships. Kirsten graduated from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia and has worked in agency, non-profit and tech.

Assiye Süer | Co-Founder, VikingsVolts (Sweden)

With a background in space engineering and interest in astronomy and space tech, Assiye founded a business in wireless power transmission. With her co-founds she’s aiming to create one of the most successful companies in space tech!

Irina Cornides | Chief Commercial Officer, Gamesys Group

With over a decade of experience, Irina leads the Gamesys Group Strategy across Asia and the rest of the world. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Gamesys Group is a world-leading operator of online casino, with over 1300 employees and millions of players.

Maria E. Aquilina | Head of Platform Department, Betagy



A passionate leader, with over 15 years of experience in tech, Maria has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science’s and her career has spanned teaching, business analysis, software engineering, QA and project management. Currently Maria is working in iGaming.

See you there! ????