Gibraltar’s Budget 2022 “A rebirth of our public finances”

By Stephen Carreras,

Manager, Business Tax

Advisory, EY Limited

Against the backdrop of rising inflation rates across the world, spikes in the cost of living and the ongoing uncertainty of a future EU Treaty agreement, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo labelled this year’s budget as a “tough but necessary” one. The measures were designed to continue “to pay for the worst ravages of Covid”, but continuing to protect the most vulnerable. With references to the renaissance and the need to re-build Gibraltar’s public finances, the Chief Minister optimistically set out his Budget for the coming year.

Corporate Tax

No changes were announced to the existing headline rate of 12.5%. Similarly, the higher rate of 20% applicable to utilities and/or companies enjoying a dominant market position also remained unchanged.

However, the 50% “super-deduction” for marketing expenses announced last year was terminated with immediate effect. The deduction, (initially intended for two years) will apply for the first year only, but only in respect of the marketing of “Gibraltar as a destination and jurisdiction with the aim of attracting conventions, events, visitors and tourists or new businesses to set-up here.”

A measure that split opinion when first announced, especially amongst small businesses, was a “COVID recovery charge” of £25 per company per week (£1,300p.a.) to be payable by all companies over the next two years. This is to be levied as part of the annual return filing process.

Other measures included:

Introduction of an administrative charge by the Income Tax Office (ITO) for tax certificates and information requests.

Review to be conducted by the ITO of companies thought to have under-declared tax during the Covid period. An amnesty period has been opened until 31 December 2022 to allow for companies to voluntarily review, re-submit and pay any additional tax believed to have been under-declared without penalties or interest.

The company audit threshold was increased from £1.25m to £1.5m. This applies to accounting periods commencing on or after 1 July 2022.

Existing tax penalty regimes to be reviewed and alternatives to be sought to apply stricter, but fairer sanctions.

Personal Tax

For a period of two years (1 July 2022 – 30 June 2024) all personal tax rates are to be increased by 2% across all tax bands for both the Allowance Based System (ABS) and Gross Income Based System (GIBS) (see table).

Tax on income in excess of £105,000 is to become a flat rate of 27% including the temporary 2% increase. The previous reduced tax rates of 18% and 5% applicable to taxable income above £500,000 and £700,000 will no longer apply.

No changes were announced to tax bands, allowances, or deductions.

Category 2 (CAT 2) & High Executive Possessing Specialised Skills (HEPSS)

For a second year running, and in his attempt to “ask for more from those who can,” and from the wealthiest of our community, the Chief Minister announced increases to amounts payable by such individuals.

CAT 2

Minimum tax payable increased from £32,000 to £37,000 p.a.

Maximum tax payable under CAT 2 cap increased by £5,000* from current amount of £37,310 (*to be confirmed).

Tax is to be paid by 30 November in each tax year and the amount payable at this point is the maximum CAT 2 amount, with any overpayment to be returned if and when the individual leaves Gibraltar.

New applicants to pay first year’s amount on confirmation of their CAT 2 status.

HEPSS

No specific changes announced to HEPSS individuals.

Although not stated at the time of writing, based on increases in personal tax rates (as above), it is likely that the tax payable on HEPSS income will increase from £39,940 to £43,140 p.a.

Environmental agenda

In encouraging the uptake of electric alternatives, promoting sustainability, and preserving Gibraltar’s biodiversity, a series of measures were announced:

Fully fuelled petrol/diesel mopeds are to become prohibited imports from 1st July 2023.

Tax deduction is to continue on first £2,000 of approved costs incurred on the installation of an electric vehicle charging point at home, private parking space or garage.

Used passenger cars, other than classic cars, light commercial vehicles and buses over 5 years old are to be prohibited imports from 1st January 2023.

A sustainable Tourism Tax to be introduced to hotel/AirBnB visitors of £3 per person per night from 1st August 2022.

Cruise passengers are to pay environmental levy of £1 from 1st April 2023.

As Gibraltar looks to propel itself from the lasting effects of the pandemic, move towards a post-Brexit era and steer its ship to re-grow its public finances, this year’s Budget was described as the “people’s toughest Budget yet.” One that has tapped into “people’s personal prosperity,” but one that in the Government’s eyes optimistically sets-out to resolve the economic difficulties we currently face, repay debt, and bring us back to budget surpluses in future.