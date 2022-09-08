Remote working abroad and the flexible hybrid work model

One thing the pandemic has demonstrated is that for many businesses remote working is possible, Patrick Pilcher, Partner, PwC, reports

Although some employers have now returned to a full-time office-based environment, others have implemented a hybrid model allowing their employees to work a set number of days. According to a recent study, 55% of employees want to work from home at least three days a week with only 8% not wanting to work from home at all. Companies who ignore employee expectations of flexibility will lose out in the war for talent. This flexible hybrid model of working is therefore looking like it is here to stay.

Transitioning to a full homeworking, or a hybrid model, involves a considerable amount of planning and communication with employees. There are additional risks and complexities to consider with arrangements involving employees working for a company based in one country whilst living in another. Employers therefore, need to create a clear policy that will help to manage employees’ expectations, create a consistent approach to dealing with requests to work remotely abroad and minimise risk to both the company and the individual.

Employment rights abroad

Employees working abroad, even temporarily, will potentially benefit from the employment rights and protections of the country in which they are working, possibly in addition to any rights they have in Gibraltar. This is the case even if an employee’s contract is specifically stated to be governed by Gibraltar law. Employers should be mindful that their employees may be entitled to more generous rights or protections in relation to paid leave, minimum wage or rights on termination depending on the jurisdiction they are working in. To minimise any unforeseen issues, employers should seek local legal advice before terminating or altering the employment of their staff working remotely abroad.

Employers with employees working abroad should also be particularly mindful of local immigration laws, a breach of which could result in civil or criminal liabilities or affect the immigration status of their other employees. Specific advice should be sought on the immigration requirements of particular jurisdictions, bearing in mind that visas or work permits may be required depending on the employee’s length of stay, their nationality, and the nature of the work being carried out.

Tax

An employee may acquire tax residency in another country or jurisdiction. Care should be taken to monitor time spent as well as any other factors that might trigger residency in the jurisdiction.

Employers should understand their obligations in relation to reporting and collecting tax in other jurisdictions and should bear in mind that they will be held responsible for ensuring their employees’ tax payments are calculated correctly and that they comply with any local social security reporting requirements.

There are also potentially significant corporate tax implications if it is found that an employee working remotely abroad has created a ‘permanent establishment’ for their employer in the relevant jurisdiction. The risk of this happening could arise if the employee’s role involves concluding contracts on behalf of their employer if the employee is senior and conducts significant client-facing duties or if their work involves business development.

Health and safety

Employers have an obligation to ensure the health and safety of their employees even when they are working remotely or from a non-office location. This may also require meeting any local health and safety requirements in the jurisdiction the employee is working from. These obligations include both the physical and mental well-being of staff. Less control over employees’ physical environments and the inability to apply wellbeing practices face-to-face can make both of these aspects harder to manage.

Making use of technology to encourage conversations between management and staff is vital, and employers should also provide managers with systems and/or advice on how best to tackle sensitive subjects surrounding remote working, such as stress, working hours and team interaction.

IT security and GDPR

Employers should consider whether an employee working remotely presents a higher risk in relation to the secure transfer of data. The security of internet connections at employees’ homes may be less reliable than in a controlled office environment, and the storage of confidential data may be more difficult to supervise, especially if an employee is often traveling between locations or working abroad.

If an employee processes personal data, there may also be data protection issues to consider. Employers with a remote workforce should review the terms of their data protection policy and privacy notices and consider providing updated training for employees in this area.