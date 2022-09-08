Destination Management as a tourism strategy

By Eran Shay,

Tourism is a people’s industry. Many of the world’s leading tourism companies are large and influential, providing connectivity between countries and regions, facilitating travel planning for groups and individuals alike, ensuring smooth and secure travel experiences worldwide and leading the way in messaging and promotion for individual destinations. At the same time, foundations of tourism rest on local, often tiny entities. What is, however, the most problematic, is the heterogeneous structure of the tourism product particularly in city destinations where different elements like public transport, hotels, bars and restaurants, tourist offices, local attractions and events influence the final experience of tourists. Each of these elements is usually managed and produced by individual players that are most often competing with each other.

City tourism

On the other hand, tourists perceive the destination as a brand, or as an integrated product. London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin for example are strong tourism brands. The more services and products that tourists actually experience, the more likely they are to return to this destination. City tourism belongs to the strongest trends in the international tourism market, which is especially the case in Europe, where eight out of the twenty world’s largest city destinations are located. City travel is closely related to the short-breaks market, because most stays only involve spending one to three nights, however cities are working hard to attract long-stay tourists as well.

Gibraltar too is subject to this paradox that needs to be balanced in order to retain its attractiveness in the eyes of visitors- on one hand, it depends on global tourism giants such as TUI, Royal Caribbean, and British Airways, to bring the visitors flow, while on the other hand, the ultimate tourism experience rests with small local operators and individuals, be it the retailer on Main Street, the minibus Rock Tour driver or the Café owner in Ocean Village. All these stakeholders in the local tourism market operate separately without a common goal or strategy. Working in silos they have very little, if any at all, interaction with the global tourism companies and have very limited ability to understand the needs

of these large corporates or have any ability to influence the flow of visitors that these corporates bring to Gibraltar.

Adopting a DM approach

Destination Management (DM) brings together different stakeholders to achieve the common goal of developing a well-managed, sustainable visitor destination. It is an ongoing process that requires destinations to plan for the future and considers the social, economic, cultural and environmental risks and opportunities. Adopting a DM approach enables communities and destinations to respond to changing conditions and determine the type of tourism they would like to have and the benefits they would like to receive, taking an active role in managing these.

In recent months, 2 new initiatives in Gibraltar have been launched which follow the Destination Management ethos and finally demonstrate a unified tourism strategy across a variety of stakeholders.

The first such initiative has been the launch of the GibraltarPass which is a one-day digital pass giving visitors access to the Rock’s top attractions along with public transport and discounts, freebies and perks in over 100 shops, restaurants and activity providers.

Downtown Gibraltar

The second such initiative has been the launch of the much-awaited Business Improvement District (BID), or as it is branded “Downtown Gibraltar”. This not-for-profit organisation will professionally manage the BID area, covering Main Street and the surrounding town centre area, and deliver on a five-year business plan to improve the trading environment for the 1000+ businesses within it.

Amongst the objectives of Downtown Gibraltar are to: “Promote our town centre as a destination for both residents and tourists, making sure people know about Gibraltar’s unique town centre offer. The jurisdiction will create new and engaging ways of putting the town centre on the map – locally, regionally,

and internationally…. We need to do more to create a strong, uniquely Gibraltarian experience and feeling, that instils civic pride in local residents and stays with visitors long after they’re gone. We have many unique selling points that are often undersung. We must work together to develop our ‘place’ holistically, create an intangible, Gibraltiarian ‘ambiente’ and let the world know why we are special!” (Source: Main Street BID Business Plan 2022-2027).

By creating a “management company” to look after the town centre, all the stakeholders within the BID area are working together to improve the tourism product and other business activities as a single destination.

These two initiatives create both a single destination product and a destination management strategy. Such collaborative efforts would have the power and the knowledge of how to better engage with the tourism giants to encourage them to increase the flow of visitors to Gibraltar.