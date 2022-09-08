Never a better time to align your capital and underwriting

By David Coupe,

InsureLaw Gibraltar

As the sun rises over the Rock bringing the summer heat, now is the time for Gibraltar to turn up the heat in the Managing General Agents (MGA) market. With the new Gibraltar Authorisation Regime (GAR) on the horizon, and access guaranteed, Gibraltar’s unique position offers significant benefit to MGA’s underwriting in this fast growing UK market. The ability to align MGAs and insurers is considerably greater than in the UK. The possibility of aligning PCC structures could really assist in the InsurTech world. Now is the time!

The current UK MGA market and existing alignment

According to the UK Managing General Agents Association, there are now 182 MGAs writing over £7bn GWP. This compares to 140 pre pandemic. Roughly 85% of this income is written on a wholesale basis introduced by brokers – with the remainder on a direct retail basis. Further, Lloyd’s MGAs write over £12.7bn of premium through worldwide binders.

MGAs operate as Appointed Representatives (AR) of incubator firms supplying turnkey platforms, or under other authorised brokers or MGAs. Most wish to be self-authorised but are daunted by the complex UK authorisation process. Without being a softer touch, the GFSC is a more responsive regulator.

Lloyd’s is a prime example of how aligned capital and niche underwriting work well. Many managing agents and capital providers are “aligned” i.e. owned through the same group structure. The potential for conflicts of interest are clear but well managed. The model works effectively, and has done so since corporate capital was introduced. Perhaps the question perhaps is, when will we have Lloyd’s Gibraltar? Gibraltar has actually been the home of much alignment in the past. Many UK MGAs have set up insurers here, with mixed success and some failures. Many lessons have been learnt, but the ability to manage this model has been in place for many years.

Why alignment?

Insurance is now a balance of prudential capital maintenance and conduct. The pressure to move capital ratios up, and yet ensure that the consumer receives the “best deal” i.e. to keep premiums lower (especially in these difficult economic times) creates a natural tension. Do we write low premiums at risk to our capital base? Do we simply protect our capital by writing business at higher rates? How do we reduce our costs without cutting corners? How do we control our distribution channels? These are all difficult questions, but alignment makes many questions easier to deal with.

The issues

In theory, regulating MGAs should be easier than brokers and insurers. The primary legal duty is to the insurer which is its only client in the wholesale world. This differs with retail business where duties can exist to the insured, but the primary duty remains due to the insurer. The conflict here is clear, but the law has long recognized that this is acceptable. Regulation also deals with this issue.

Similarly, the MGA is paid by the insurer, not the insured, even with retail business. This is important when one discusses questions of the MGAs value in the distribution chain. It also should not be ignored that MGA’s typically work on a base commission of 7-10% while the internal models of insurers tend to be between 22-26%. The MGA model is often cheaper.

The standard requirement is for every MGA to be regularly audited by its carriers, with regular detailed reporting. However, very few MGAs have claims authority, with the underwriting function divorced from claims. The MGA doesn’t have full sight of claims and reserving. This often leads to issues, even mistrust, when profit commissions are being set.

The changing environment

After the pandemic, the FCA’s business interruption litigation, the Ukraine war, the FCA’s new Consumer Duty, and increased inflation, the UK market is changing quickly. There are more small InsurTech businesses offering innovative solutions in niche markets, and creating greater consumer choice. Litigation has forced more focus on the clarity of policy wordings.

The Consumer Duty will bring more focus on consumer “outcomes”, to ensure that insurance delivers what the consumer expects. Insurers and MGAs are clearly going to have to work as one to ensure the consumer is properly looked after. However, wholesale chains will be more difficult to control since the brokers will continue to control consumer contact.

Gibraltar’s offering

Gibraltar introduced new laws to attract more MGAs in 2020. There is more interest from the UK. However, it is a process of osmosis. Most wanting to be directly authorised are not aware, with more needed to promote Gibraltar as an MGA centre. However, a significant change in the UK AR Regime. Gibraltar will become very attractive when this occurs. The only real downside is the requirement to maintain 4% solvency capital on everything including premiums – this is compared to 2.5% in the UK on the MGA’s own commission income. It is a much lower threshold in the UK, and this clearly needs to be reconsidered. The UK regulators now focus on having enough capital to effect an orderly wind down, which typically is 3-4 months working capital. This is a sensible benchmark where the insurer deals with the claims run-off.

The GFSC is approachable, a benefit the FCA cannot offer. The GFSC regulates both prudential and conduct matters, leading to integrated regulation. The UK regulators cannot offer this except for Lloyd’s Agencies. Setting up an insurer and an MGA is a shorter. more responsive process in Gibraltar, but one should not expect it to be less rigorous than in the UK. Issues of conflict of interest and independence of boards and management clearly must be addressed properly.

The benefits of integrated groups

Lloyd’s is currently working towards multi- year delegated authority contracts. In the past, insurance companies have done the same. However, many binders are only for one year maximum, and can be terminated earlier on 3 or 6 months’ notice by the insurer. This causes significant issues for MGAs. What guarantees are they offering to the consumers that the policy will be available on similar terms for the next policy period? Consumers deserve continuity of insurance provider, policy terms, and claims handling.

Integrated vehicles, operating on either a primary, coinsurance or even fronted basis, offer the opportunity for these outcomes, and reduce the uncertainties. Multi-year contracts where there are perhaps no or reduced profit commissions to the MGA with more retained income in the insurer should be capable of giving the group the same economic result, yet better outcomes.

Questions around premium security and debtors do not arise since the insurer sets up the trust account for the MGA and all premiums go into that account. The MGA is simply paid in accordance with the relevant rules. Lloyd’s has used such a model without issue.

And Gibraltar has the added advantage of PCC insurers since, if the relevant laws were in place, one could integrate PCC MGA’s alongside to create niche micro insurance “groups”. Malta has started this – Gibraltar should consider the same. Gibraltar must respond to those InsurTech businesses that are already innovating, or lose the opportunity. It has done this in the crypto world – now for the MGAs too.