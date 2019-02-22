World Trade Center Gibraltar raises funds for Childline with first padel tournament

In February, World Trade Center Gibraltar and Regus held their first ever charity padel tournament in aid of Childline. The event demonstrated fantastic community spirit, with 32 players participating from different companies in the World Trade Center building.

Reaching the finals were the Regus team of Victor and Rodney and WTC Gibraltar and Supernatural team players, Mariela and Pedro. After the last nail-biting match, Regus were declared the tournament winners!

The event, held in the GSLA, was a great success with over £300 raised for Childline Gibraltar.

Mariela Gancheva, Front of House Manager for World Trade Center Gibraltar said: “We are thrilled with the great success of our first padel tournament, and to be able to raise money for such a worthy cause as Childline Gibraltar. Due to the incredible feedback we have received, we are planning to organize a padel league – stay tuned! We would like to give thanks to our amazing sponsors Regus, BodyStreet Gibraltar and Supernatural, without whom this event would not have

been possible.”