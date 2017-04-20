Triay & Triay wins prestigious Law Firm of the Year Award

Triay & Triay has once again won a prestigious accolade for its services. Being named Law Firm of the Year in the Corporate Livewire Global Fund Awards is a testament to the outstanding work of the firm and in particular the Financial Services team.

Corporate Livewire was impressed with Triay’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards and ethics in the profession, building strong relationships with clients and its ability to deliver practical and proportionate legal solutions. Corporate Livewire summed Triay’s work up by saying, “The team at Triay & Triay have the expertise to provide the perfect introduction to Gibraltar and its advantages, and they are ever-willing to assist and advise further.”

Gibraltar, as a financial services jurisdiction, has grown exponentially since the downturn in the global financial markets, and Triay’s Financial Services team has been at the forefront of developing Gibraltar as the jurisdiction of choice for a number of investment services and funds seeking a place to establish their business.

The Triay team has a wealth of experience in advising banks, payment institutions, investment funds, fund and asset managers as well as insurance companies and brokers. As part of their work, which has led to Triay& Triay being honoured with this award, they have provided an array of services including advice and assistance with the initial structuring and restructuring of licensed entities, passporting into other EU jurisdictions and the disposal of financial services entities.

The award in many ways is not only a recognition of Triay’s work, it also highlights Gibraltar’s tax, operational and lifestyle advantages, which are second to none for those in the financial services and investment sector. These benefits, when coupled with Gibraltar’s high regulatory standards that meet EU requirements and its common law system, make it a strong and attractive jurisdiction that actively encourages and facilitates business. Triay & Triay is very proud to have been contributing to Gibraltar’s reputation in this respect, and to have been doing so since 1905.