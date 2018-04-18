Triay & Triay ranked Tier 1 in Legal 500!!

Triay & Triay have once again been ranked as a top tier firm by the Legal 500 in the areas of Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Real Estate and Construction and Shipping. The firm has also been recommended in the areas of Corporate & Commercial, M&A, Private Client, Investment Funds, Tax and TMT.

Legal 500 is dedicated to analysing the competence of law firms across the world. Their rankings are a product of comprehensive research programmes and an analysis of the strengths of law firms and their specific practice teams.

The distinguished online directory cited the firm’s work in relation to the liquidation of a Gibraltar insurance as well as advising a leading Asian fintech company with its investment in the Gibraltar Stock Exchange as some of the considerably noteworthy matters in which the firm have advised on.

The firm’s involvement in Gibraltar’s crypto sphere (such as advising on token sales and DLT applications) has also been cited. Joseph E Triay (Melo) is recognised for his work in Banking and Finance and Tax, and Robert Vasquez QC’s leading role in redrafting the Income Tax Act 2010 is also recognised. Both Melo and Javier Triay are recommended for Private Client work, whilst Charles Simpson is recognised as a leading individual in Dispute Resolution. James Ramagge and Raymond Triay (Monchi) are listed as leading individuals for Shipping and Abraham Serfaty QC for Real Estate and Construction.

Seven of the firm’s lawyers have been listed in the elite “Leading Lawyers” category and three have been listed in the “Next generation lawyers” list. John Virgo and Alan Buchanan in the area of Commercial, Corporate and M&A, and Jay Gomez for Investment Funds. Julian and Javi Triay are also recognised work their work in Commercial, Corporate and M&A and Investment Funds.

Triay & Triay’s work in the FinTech space has also been recognised by Legal 500 citing the work done for “a major social media company with its instant messaging app” and having acted “for several clients on their ICOs and assisted a leading Asian company with its investment in a Gibraltar Stock Exchange group [company].”

For more information and full details of the firm’s Legal 500 ranking, please see the following link: http://www.legal500.com/firms/10566/10627