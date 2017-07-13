Triay & Triay Press Release

Robert Vasquez QC retired as a partner of Triay & Triay, barristers and solicitors, on the 30 th June 2017. He is now a consultant with Triay & Triay.

Robert forms part of a great team of partners, consultants, associates and employees who put Triay & Triay at the forefront of the legal profession. His ongoing role will continue to benefit the development and growth of Triay & Triay.

Robert retires as a partner after 41 years in legal practice. He started his career at Vasquez & Vasquez in 1976 with his father, the late Sir Alfred J. Vasquez CBE QC. Vasquez & Vasquez merged in 1985 with Benady & Benady, to become Vasquez Benady. Thereafter, following a merger in 1991, he continued his career as a partner of Triay & Triay.

Triay & Triay thank Robert for the invaluable contribution that he has played as a partner and his continuing contribution as a consultant.

For more information please contact:

Jay Gomez

Senior Associate

Triay & Triay

jay.gomez@triay.com

+350 200 72020