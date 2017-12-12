There is STILL time…

Time is running-out to incorporate a tailor-made 2017 company.

To secure a 2017 incorporation, the last day to file papers with the Companies Registry will be 22 December. For an urgent incorporation the last day will be 21 December. After that it will be impossible to register a 2017 company.

Tailor-made:

Please let us have your full and final instructions by close of business on Friday 15 December 2017. Company Application Forms are available on request.

Shelf-Companies:

Europa Trust Company Ltd will have a limited selection of vintage shelf-companies available after the end of the year.

Reserve yours now to avoid disappointment !

Social Responsibility for 2017

Earlier this year we reported that Europa Trust Company Ltd had chosen an unusual, yet meaningful subject for our social responsibility for 2017.

Europa Trust Company Ltd adopted a penguin as part of the South African Marine Rehabilitation and Education Centre’s (SAMREC) “Adopt a Penguin” programme. The Europa Team named a baby African Penguin, “Douglas”.

With the sponsorship of Europa, SAMREC (who transferred to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), was able to provide food, medicine and care to Douglas.

In previous newsletters this year we have provided updates on Douglas’s progress. As 2017 comes to an end, we are delighted to report that the foundation describes Douglas as “happy and growing well”.

During the year he has made best friends with another young penguin at the foundation centre named Monya. Douglas enjoys swimming but does not like people much. Once Douglas is fully-grown the foundation will release him into the wild. The African Penguin is currently endangered and lives only in Southern African waters.

Europa contributes to various local and international charitable organisations that share our values and goals as part of our social responsibility. These have included the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, and Baby STEPPs. Our values and social responsibilities page on our website can be found here.

Working with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Ltd is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for 33 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is able to work in over 31 jurisdictions around the World. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) certified.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you.