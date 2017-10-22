The Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael) has returned last week from its second business delegation from Gibraltar to Israel. Led by Ayelet Mamo Shay and Eran Shay, the delegation which included delegates from the Gibraltar International Bank, Jyske Bank, Callaghan Insurance Group, Sunborn Hotel, Sodi Connect asset management solutions and other private investors, has explored what has made Israel the “Innovation Nation” and have met with a multitude of companies, entrepreneurs, Members of Parliament and other senior Government officials. The Israelis were eager to learn about what Gibraltar has to offer, with particular interest in Gibraltar’s latest DLT Regulation and tourism offering.

The delegation was concluded with a highly successful networking event in Tel Aviv, which attracted around 100 top business people. Delegates have described the visit as a “complete eye opener on both a personal and professional level” and as a “highly productive visit” with new business deals already underway.